Aberdeen confirm release of eight players

Aberdeen announce the release of eight of their players after Saturday's 2-1 Scottish Cup final against Celtic closed the curtain on their season.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Aberdeen have confirmed the release of eight players after Saturday's 2-1 Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Goalkeeper Neil Alexander, defender Ash Taylor, midfielder Ryan Jack, Peter Pawlett and striker Niall McGinn have all left Pittodrie.

Strikers Cammy Smith and Lawrence Shankland, and goalkeeper Aaron Lennox, who have all been out on loan this season, have also left the Scottish Premiership club.

Ryan Christie, meanwhile, has returned to his parent club Celtic after his loan deal came to an end.

"Everyone at Aberdeen FC would like to thank all the players who are leaving for their tremendous commitment to the club, in some cases over many years," a statement read. "We wish them all the very best for the future."

Aberdeen, who finished second in the Scottish top flight, are back in competitive action in just six weeks' time when they enter the Europa League in the second qualifying round.

