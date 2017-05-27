Result: Celtic complete unbeaten domestic treble

A stoppage-time goal from Tomas Rogic sees Celtic defeat Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.

A stoppage-time goal from Tomas Rogic has seen Celtic defeat Aberdeen 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final to secure an unbeaten domestic treble.

Last weekend Brendan Rodgers's side wrapped up their Scottish Premiership season with a 2-1 win over Hearts to give them a 30-point advantage over the second-placed Dons in the final standings.

For today's final at Hampden Park, Rodgers made one change - bringing in Mikael Lustig for Cristian Gamboa at right-back - and was able to name top-scorer Moussa Dembele on the bench after a hamstring injury had ruled him out since the end of April.

The game began at a frenetic pace and Celtic could have been ahead on eight minutes when Ash Taylor cleared Leigh Griffiths's corner, only for the ball to fall neatly to the feet of Callum McGregor just outside of the area, but his shot went wide.

It was just one minute later that the ball was in the back of the net at the other end of the pitch, however, Jonny Hayes collecting from a corner and powering his effort past youngster Kieran Tierney to give Derek McInnes's men an unlikely early lead.

That lead proved to last for just two minutes as Stuart Armstrong levelled the scores with a hard shot low into the bottom corner.

The contest started to become a more physical affair, Hoops captain Scott Brown being cautioned by referee Bobby Madden for a rough challenge on Jayden Stockley minutes before the afternoon came to a premature end for Tiernay.

The 19-year-old, who missed out on the Scottish League Cup final win back in November due to injury, was forced to leave the field after just 23 minutes with blood pouring from his mouth after taking an elbow from Stockley.

Celtic keeper Craig Gordon was called upon to keep the scores level as the first half came to a close, first palming out an effort from Niall McGinn then keeping out Stockley's header.

Griffiths had a good chance to put Celtic in front with the break imminent, but sent his free kick from just outside the D over the top corner, before setting up Scott Sinclair, only for the league top scorer to send it over the crossbar.

Celtic came out for the second half flying, Griffiths taking on three defenders before deciding to shoot, but Taylor managed to deflect it wide. Sinclair was next to have a go, collecting from Rogic - on for Tiernay - but his effort from a tight angle was met by the palms of Joe Lewis.

On-loan Manchester City star Patrick Roberts had the opportunity to end his Celtic stint in style just after the hour mark but his strike into the middle of the box was palmed onto the post by Lewis.

The traffic seemed to be all in Lewis's direction as the contest drew on, Griffiths and Roberts seeing chance after chance go awry and the prospect of extra time looming large.

That ultimately proved unnecessary, however, as with mere seconds remaining, Rogic picked up the ball at the halfway line and powered down the right before slamming his shot underneath Lewis.

The result saw Celtic go all 47 domestic games of the campaign unbeaten, a feat not even managed by Jock Stein's infamous Lisbon Lions side of 1967 that secured a historic quintuple.