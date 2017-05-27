May 27, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Attendance: 48,713
Celtic
2-1
Aberdeen
Armstrong (11'), Rogic (92')
Rogic (92')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Hayes (9')
Taylor (61')

Result: Celtic complete unbeaten domestic treble

Tomas Rogic of Celtic controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015
© Getty Images
A stoppage-time goal from Tomas Rogic sees Celtic defeat Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 18:28 UK

A stoppage-time goal from Tomas Rogic has seen Celtic defeat Aberdeen 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final to secure an unbeaten domestic treble.

Last weekend Brendan Rodgers's side wrapped up their Scottish Premiership season with a 2-1 win over Hearts to give them a 30-point advantage over the second-placed Dons in the final standings.

For today's final at Hampden Park, Rodgers made one change - bringing in Mikael Lustig for Cristian Gamboa at right-back - and was able to name top-scorer Moussa Dembele on the bench after a hamstring injury had ruled him out since the end of April.

The game began at a frenetic pace and Celtic could have been ahead on eight minutes when Ash Taylor cleared Leigh Griffiths's corner, only for the ball to fall neatly to the feet of Callum McGregor just outside of the area, but his shot went wide.

It was just one minute later that the ball was in the back of the net at the other end of the pitch, however, Jonny Hayes collecting from a corner and powering his effort past youngster Kieran Tierney to give Derek McInnes's men an unlikely early lead.

That lead proved to last for just two minutes as Stuart Armstrong levelled the scores with a hard shot low into the bottom corner.

The contest started to become a more physical affair, Hoops captain Scott Brown being cautioned by referee Bobby Madden for a rough challenge on Jayden Stockley minutes before the afternoon came to a premature end for Tiernay.

The 19-year-old, who missed out on the Scottish League Cup final win back in November due to injury, was forced to leave the field after just 23 minutes with blood pouring from his mouth after taking an elbow from Stockley.

Celtic keeper Craig Gordon was called upon to keep the scores level as the first half came to a close, first palming out an effort from Niall McGinn then keeping out Stockley's header.

Griffiths had a good chance to put Celtic in front with the break imminent, but sent his free kick from just outside the D over the top corner, before setting up Scott Sinclair, only for the league top scorer to send it over the crossbar.

Celtic came out for the second half flying, Griffiths taking on three defenders before deciding to shoot, but Taylor managed to deflect it wide. Sinclair was next to have a go, collecting from Rogic - on for Tiernay - but his effort from a tight angle was met by the palms of Joe Lewis.

On-loan Manchester City star Patrick Roberts had the opportunity to end his Celtic stint in style just after the hour mark but his strike into the middle of the box was palmed onto the post by Lewis.

The traffic seemed to be all in Lewis's direction as the contest drew on, Griffiths and Roberts seeing chance after chance go awry and the prospect of extra time looming large.

That ultimately proved unnecessary, however, as with mere seconds remaining, Rogic picked up the ball at the halfway line and powered down the right before slamming his shot underneath Lewis.

The result saw Celtic go all 47 domestic games of the campaign unbeaten, a feat not even managed by Jock Stein's infamous Lisbon Lions side of 1967 that secured a historic quintuple.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Read Next:
Celtic trio nominated for PFA POTY award
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tomas Rogic, Joe Lewis, Brendan Rodgers, Mikael Lustig, Cristian Gamboa, Moussa Dembele, Ash Taylor, Leigh Griffiths, Callum McGregor, Jonny Hayes, Kieran Tierney, Derek McInnes, Stuart Armstrong, Scott Brown, Bobby Madden, Jayden Stockley, Craig Gordon, Niall McGinn, Scott Sinclair, Patrick Roberts, Jock Stein, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
Tomas Rogic of Celtic controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015
Result: Celtic complete unbeaten domestic treble
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Brendan Rodgers: "I need a rest"
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele in training ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Celtic forward Moussa Dembele fit for Scottish Cup final
AC Milan 'eye Celtic's Moussa Dembele'Liverpool reject Celtic bid for Wilson?Result: Celtic finish league season unbeatenBrown: 'Improved fitness down to Rodgers'Rodgers plays down Griffiths tantrum
Brown named Scottish Player of the YearTony Pulis: 'No approach for Armstrong'Celtic hold interest in Fabio Borini?Celtic 'want Roberts on loan next season'Johnston signs three-year Celtic deal
> Celtic Homepage
More Aberdeen News
Tomas Rogic of Celtic controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015
Result: Celtic complete unbeaten domestic treble
 Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
Derek McInnes: 'No shame in losing to Celtic'
 Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
Derek McInnes paying no attention to links with Sunderland job
Celtic trio nominated for PFA POTY awardMK Dons agree deal with Peter PawlettDons assistant Docherty to link up with ScotlandRyan Christie joins Aberdeen on loanFloodlight failure halts Scottish Premiership game
Result: Celtic thrash Aberdeen to claim League CupNorwich's Maddison makes Aberdeen switchResult: Ten-man Aberdeen crash out of EuropeTwo Maribor players die in road crashScottish League Cup last-16 ties announced
> Aberdeen Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CCeltic3834401062581106
2Aberdeen382441074353976
3RangersRangers381910956441267
4St Johnstone38177145046458
5Hearts381210165552346
6Partick Thistle381012163854-1642
7Ross County381113144858-1046
8Kilmarnock38914153656-2041
9Motherwell38108204669-2338
10Dundee38107213862-2437
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton38714173756-1935
RInverness Caledonian ThistleInverness38713184471-2734
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 