Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic "wants to stay in England"

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is keen to stay in England next season, according to his agent Mino Raiola.
The agent of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that his client would ideally like to stay at Old Trafford, but is keen to remain in England next season.

The former Sweden international is expected to be on the sidelines for a lengthy spell after suffering a serious knee injury in the closing stages of the season.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year deal at United following his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, and after reaching the criteria, he had the option to trigger a 12-month extension.

His position at the club now seems up in the air due to his injury potentially affecting his availability next season, but Raiola has claimed that Ibrahimovic is not ready to leave.

When asked by talkSPORT, if the striker wants to stay at Old Trafford, Raiola said: "Oh, yes. He wants to stay in England he wants to stay at the top and if he sees that he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, then why not Manchester United?

"He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs also. [But] I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and see what all parties want."

Ibrahimovic scored 27 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions last season.

De Gea 'happy to stay at Man United'
Your Comments
