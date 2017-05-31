La Liga side Villarreal are in advanced talks with Manchester City over a £12m deal for 20-year-old striker Enes Unal, according to reports.

The highly-rated 20-year-old moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2015 from Turkish side Bursapor.

However, he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Citizens and has so far spent his time on their books out on loan.

The Turkey international has enjoyed spells at Genk, NAC Breda and FC Twente and managed 30 goals across his time at the three clubs.

According to Sky Sports News, a deal has been struck between Man City and Villarreal, and Unal is to hold talks over personal terms with the Spanish side over a deal which includes a £17.5m buy-back clause.

Unal scored 18 goals and notched up four assists in 32 Eredivisie appearances for Twente, who finished seventh in the standings in the 2016-17 season.