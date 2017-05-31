New Transfer Talk header

Jack Wilshere 'worried about Arsenal future after Arsene Wenger pens deal'

Jack Wilshere reportedly fears that his Arsenal career could be over after Arsene Wenger signed a new two-year contract.
Jack Wilshere is reportedly concerned that his Arsenal future is hanging by a thread.

The midfielder, who has been hampered by injury problems over the past few years, spent the season on loan at Bournemouth and made 27 Premier League appearances.

His campaign ended on a whimper, though, when he suffered a leg fracture, which resulted in Arsenal sending him to Dubai to complete a rehabilitation programme.

According to The Mirror, after Wenger penned a new two-year contract, concerns have risen over Wilshere's future given that the Frenchman offloaded him last summer.

The Gunners could reportedly offer him a new contract just to make sure that the midfielder has a value rather than losing him on a free contract.

The 25-year-old's current deal expires at the end of next season.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
