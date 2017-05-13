Jack Wilshere 'sent to Dubai to get fit'

Arsenal reportedly send injury-plagued midfielder Jack Wilshere on an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai to get him match fit.

Arsenal have reportedly sent midfielder Jack Wilshere on an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai in order to get him match fit in time for next season.

The 25-year-old spent this season on loan at Bournemouth, but his time with the Cherries was cut short when he suffered a broken leg in a game against Tottenham Hotspur last month.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners have now sent him to a warm-weather training camp in the UAE with "a meticulous schedule" for his rehabilitation. The England star's fiancée Andriani Michael is understood to have accompanied him on the trip.

Wilshere has spent more than 900 days out injured since the start of the 2009-10 season - the equivalent of more than two-and-a-half years - and has started just one Premier League game for Arsene Wenger's side in the last two seasons.

Just one year remains on his current deal at the Emirates, with Wenger recently revealing that the club have yet to enter negotiations over an extension.