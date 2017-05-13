Jack Wilshere 'sent to Dubai to get fit'

Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal reportedly send injury-plagued midfielder Jack Wilshere on an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai to get him match fit.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 00:28 UK

Arsenal have reportedly sent midfielder Jack Wilshere on an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai in order to get him match fit in time for next season.

The 25-year-old spent this season on loan at Bournemouth, but his time with the Cherries was cut short when he suffered a broken leg in a game against Tottenham Hotspur last month.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners have now sent him to a warm-weather training camp in the UAE with "a meticulous schedule" for his rehabilitation. The England star's fiancée Andriani Michael is understood to have accompanied him on the trip.

Wilshere has spent more than 900 days out injured since the start of the 2009-10 season - the equivalent of more than two-and-a-half years - and has started just one Premier League game for Arsene Wenger's side in the last two seasons.

Just one year remains on his current deal at the Emirates, with Wenger recently revealing that the club have yet to enter negotiations over an extension.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Read Next:
Arsenal 'reassure Wenger over structure'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jack Wilshere, Andriani Michael, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Arsenal to make club-record move for striker Alvaro Morata?
 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Atletico Madrid 'to move for Jamie Vardy, Alexis Sanchez'
 Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Jack Wilshere 'sent to Dubai to get fit'
Arsenal chief exec to move to MLS?Preview: Stoke City vs. ArsenalArsenal 'reassure Wenger over structure'Wenger: 'Bellerin ideal replacement for Ox'Hughes: Stoke "not fazed" by Arsenal
Mustafi: 'Arsenal may be too late'Shakespeare disagrees with Wenger remarksReport: Welbeck on Galatasaray radarWenger: 'Sanchez scores important goals'Wenger: 'Ramsey benefits from back three'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 