Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere will miss the rest of the season with a broken leg.

The 25-year-old, who is on loan at the Cherries from Arsenal, sustained the injury 10 minutes into the second half of Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Scans have revealed that Wilshere has suffered a crack in his left fibula - a similar injury to the one which kept him out for the majority of the 2015-16 campaign.

The England international was enjoying a relatively injury-free campaign at the Vitality Stadium, but he will not feature again this season and could also be sidelined for the start of the new term in August.

The injury is a significant blow for Wilshere, who was due to enter contract talks with Arsenal in the coming weeks as he approaches the final year of his current deal.

Bournemouth and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder, but could now pursue other targets if Wilshere is likely to spend a lengthy period of time on the sidelines.