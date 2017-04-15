Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane describes his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth as a "fantastic result" in their bid to catch Chelsea in the title race.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has described his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday as a "fantastic result" as they look to chase Chelsea down in the Premier League title race.

Spurs began the month trailing Antonio Conte's side by 10 points, but the gap now stands at four with six games of the season remaining following Chelsea's 2-0 loss at the hands of Manchester United this afternoon.

Tottenham had held up their end of the bargain on Saturday, with Kane amongst the scorers on his return to the starting XI after injury, and the England international was delighted with the result.

"It's fantastic. We said before the game that we wanted to keep our momentum going and not give anything away," he told the club's official website.

"Bournemouth are a tough side, they press high but we did better than them, worked harder and played between the lines, got our chances and took them. It was a fantastic result."

Tottenham's next match comes against Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.