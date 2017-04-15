Apr 15, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 31,943
SpursTottenham Hotspur
4-0
Bournemouth
Dembele (16'), Heung-min (19'), Kane (48'), Janssen (93')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Fraser (71')

Harry Kane hails "fantastic" win over Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane describes his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth as a "fantastic result" in their bid to catch Chelsea in the title race.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 21:36 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has described his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday as a "fantastic result" as they look to chase Chelsea down in the Premier League title race.

Spurs began the month trailing Antonio Conte's side by 10 points, but the gap now stands at four with six games of the season remaining following Chelsea's 2-0 loss at the hands of Manchester United this afternoon.

Tottenham had held up their end of the bargain on Saturday, with Kane amongst the scorers on his return to the starting XI after injury, and the England international was delighted with the result.

"It's fantastic. We said before the game that we wanted to keep our momentum going and not give anything away," he told the club's official website.

"Bournemouth are a tough side, they press high but we did better than them, worked harder and played between the lines, got our chances and took them. It was a fantastic result."

Tottenham's next match comes against Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Steve Cook of Bournemouth during the Pre Season Friendly match between Bournemouth and West Ham United at Goldsands Stadium on July 13, 2013
Read Next:
Cook slams Spurs fans for cheering Wilshere injury
>
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Antonio Conte cleans his face during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Premier League title race is 50-50'
 Mousa Dembele celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Harry Kane hails "fantastic" win over Bournemouth
Cook slams Spurs fans for cheering Wilshere injuryMan Utd eyeing Ross Barkley swoop?Alli in line for bumper new Spurs deal?Herrera: 'Chelsea will win Premier League'Kane: 'I am glad to be back playing'
Result: Spurs blow away Bournemouth to cut gap to fourTeam News: Kane back in Spurs starting XIDele Alli taking inspiration from GerrardPreview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. BournemouthPochettino eyeing "bigger things" than Arsenal
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Mousa Dembele celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Harry Kane hails "fantastic" win over Bournemouth
 Mousa Dembele celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Result: Tottenham Hotspur blow away Bournemouth to cut gap to four points
Cook slams Spurs fans for cheering Wilshere injuryTeam News: Kane back in Spurs starting XIWilshere hurt by "faltering" Arsenal formPreview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. BournemouthHowe keen to avoid another Spurs thrashing
Everton to consider move for Cook?Howe: 'Cherries were well in it against Chelsea'Result: Chelsea pop Cherries to move seven clearLive Commentary: Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea - as it happenedTeam News: Matic, Moses back for Chelsea
> Bournemouth Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 