Harry Kane nets on his return to Tottenham Hotspur's starting lineup in their comfortable 4-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth.

Tottenham Hotspur have moved back to within four points of Premier League leaders Chelsea with another convincing home win, seeing off Bournemouth 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Mousa Dembele, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and substitute Vincent Janssen gave the Lilywhites a club-record seventh league victory on the spin, as well as a 12th in succession on their own patch - their best such run since 1967.

A dominant Spurs performance increases the pressure on Chelsea, who head to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon for their game in hand, while Bournemouth remain seven points above the drop zone and are still not yet safe from relegation.

© SilverHub

Spurs were on top right from the off, earning a succession of early corners to put their opponents under some considerable early pressure.

From one attacking move Dembele was denied by an Artur Boruc stop down low, but a few minutes later the Belgian had better luck when rocketing home unmarked from a Christian Eriksen corner for his first goal in 15 months.

The Lilywhites had to wait less than three minutes for the second goal to follow, this time after a smart touch from returning striker Kane to play in Son, with the Korean tucking through the legs of Boruc.

Bournemouth enjoyed a five-minute respite after the second goal, putting together their best spell and coming close to pulling one back through a Steve Cook header that ended narrowly over the bar.

As half time approached Tottenham stepped back into top gear, testing Boruc through Son and Eriksen efforts in quick succession, while the latter also fired over when picked out in a decent position inside the box.

The Cherries have taken points away to Manchester United and Liverpool during their current seven-match winless run on their travels, but any hope of doing so again today ended soon after the restart.

© SilverHub

Kane marked his return to the side with a well-taken goal, showing good footwork inside the area and holding off his man before picking out the bottom corner of the net - the third season in a row he has bagged 20 top-flight goals.

Bournemouth were at risk of being completely blown away, with Kane twice being denied by Boruc and Dele Alli seeing a shot blocked by Cook at the near post.

Spurs continued to rack up the shots without truly troubling Boruc, while Charlie Daniels's attempt from range 73 minutes in was the only stop Hugo Lloris had to make on a quiet afternoon at the back.

There was still time at the end for Janssen to come off the bench and fire past Boruc at the second time of asking after a corner was not dealt with, putting the icing on the cake with his first league goal from open play.