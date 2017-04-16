Preview: Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Sports Mole previews Sunday afternoon's Premier League meeting between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Chelsea take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in the standout fixture of matchweek 33 in the Premier League, aiming to take another step closer to lifting the title.

The Blues are unbeaten in 12 matches against their rivals and will be hoping to get one over on former boss Jose Mourinho once again, a little over a month after knocking the Red Devils out of the FA Cup.

Manchester United

© SilverHub

United remain somewhat at a crossroads heading into the final stretch of the campaign, potentially ending the season with two trophies and Champions League football, or with just the EFL Cup to show for their first campaign under Mourinho.

Whether this season gets marked as a success now essentially comes down to how they perform in the Europa League, which the Special One has himself admitted in recent weeks by prioritising a competition that he refused to give a second look to in the autumn.

If United's form in cup competitions has been impressive on the whole, albeit with plenty of work still to do to advance in Europe after another draw - this time to Anderlecht - that keeps their hopes finely poised ahead of next week's return match in Manchester.

Mourinho's men will head into that contest as strong favourites to progress, yet a quick look at their home form this campaign - particularly in recent months - shows that they still have plenty to do next week if they are to build on the away goal scored in Brussels.

Europe may take top priority for United now, but Mourinho insists that he will not rotate his side too heavily for the visit of Chelsea - a club that he won the title three times with, including in his maiden campaign when cantering to glory in much the same manner that Antonio Conte is 12 years on.

If anything, though, Thursday evening's 1-1 draw in the Belgian capital taught us nothing new about the Red Devils, as once again they failed to win a game that they largely dominated - the 14th time this season they have been held in all competitions, six of which have come in matches that they have led 1-0 in.

Nine home draws in 2016-17, including five out of six since the turn of the year, has left United four points adrift of rivals Manchester City and very much now playing catch-up in the race for fourth place.

Mourinho, whose side boasts the longest unbeaten run of any side in Europe's major five leagues, also has to contend with a tricky fixture list that sees his men navigate away games with Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the remaining weeks.

Little wonder that Europe, with just four games standing between them and a place in the Champions League, is now at the top of United's list of priorities, then, and with just two days of preparation time for the visit of Chelsea - their 25th game since Christmas - even finishing fifth in the top flight may be too tough a task.

Recent form in Premier League: WDWDDW

Recent form (all competitions): WWDDWD

Chelsea

© SilverHub

Despite Tottenham's best efforts in recent weeks, putting together an impressive run of 13 wins in their last 16 outings, Conte can now almost touch a fourth domestic title success in four attempts.

Three of those came during his time with former club Juventus, of course, followed by a largely positive stint in charge of the Italy national team, but it is Conte's magic at Stamford Bridge - taking a team from 10th to top - that is deserving of the most praise.

A shock defeat to London rivals Crystal Palace on home soil a fortnight ago may well have given Chelsea the jitters at this vital point in the season, though that proved to be far from the case as they have since recorded back-to-back wins to once again look comfortable at the summit.

It is credit to Spurs that Chelsea are still having to look over their shoulder prior to games, with the Lilywhites kicking off first once again this weekend and being given a glorious chance to reduce the deficit at the top to just the four points when taking on lowly Bournemouth.

The Blues have looked impressive on the whole, even accounting for the dropped home points against Palace, winning five of their last six league matches and having a nice run of fixtures to continue building momentum following Sunday's clash with United.

That is not to say that the West London outfit are flying, though, because they have kept out the opposition just once in their last 11 league matches and could well concede for a 10th game in a row this weekend - only twice before have they endured a longer such run without shutting out their opponents in the Prem era, both coming in 1996.

It is in stark contrast to earlier in the season when first reverting to their current 3-4-3 formation, implemented to make them more solid at the back and also getting the best out of star attacker Eden Hazard, as they conceded just four goals during an incredible 13-match-winning streak.

Unbeatable they are certainly not, but Chelsea are at the top of the division for a reason and know that three more points at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday and the first letter of their name can surely be carved into the top-flight crown.

Recent form in Premier League: WWWLWW

Recent form (all competitions): WWWLWW

Team News

© SilverHub

Zlatan Ibrahimovic heads into this weekend's match on the back of a strong run of form, playing a part in 18 goals in his last 17 Premier League appearances, but he has failed to net in all five meetings with Conte-managed sides in the past.

It is at the other end of the field where United have a big question mark, however, with David de Gea picking up a hip injury last week to keep him out of the squad to face Sunderland and only on the bench against Anderlecht on Thursday.

Should the Spaniard be fit then it is almost certain that he will start, despite rumours suggesting that he has been overlooked due to questions over his future, while Wayne Rooney (ankle) and Ashley Young (groin) may also play a part after returning to training this week.

Unlike United, Chelsea have had a full week to prepare for this crucial match and therefore have no injury worries, meaning that Conte could well go with an unchanged starting lineup from the side that saw off Bournemouth.

It is likely to be between Pedro and Willian for a starting role on the right of the three-man attack line, while Cesc Fabregas is battling with Nemanja Matic for a deep defensive role alongside N'Golo Kante.

Kante is known more for his defensive attributes than attacking quality, but his two goals in two appearances against the Red Devils this term - his only goals since joining last summer - mark him out as one to watch.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Blind; Fellaini, Herrera; Lingard, Pogba, Rashford; Ibrahimovic

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Matic, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Costa, Hazard

Head To Head

Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 matches against Man United in all competitions, winning seven of those in a run that includes a 4-0 league victory and 1-0 triumph in the FA Cup already this season.

The Red Devils are winless in their last four home league meetings with this weekend's opponents, scoring just the one goal during that time.

Overall, the Blues have 52 wins compared to United's 75 stretching back to the first ever encounter in 1905, with the other 49 games finishing all square.

We say: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea

Backing Man United to draw home league games has become something of a banker this year, having been held three games in a row at Old Trafford and in five of the last six. Chelsea have the title in sight and may well see a point as a good result, but with Tottenham hot on their heels going all out for the win may pay dividends in the toughest of their remaining fixtures.