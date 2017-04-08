Nemanja Matic and Victor Moses return for Chelsea's trip to Bournemouth.

Antonio Conte makes two alterations to the starting XI from the 2-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday evening as the Blues look to restore their seven-point cushion at the top of the table.

Moses, who missed the previous two games with a toe injury, and Matic come into the middle of the park alongside N'Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso in a 3-4-3 formation as Cesc Fabregas drops to the bench.

Kurt Zouma is also named among the substitutes as Conte opts for a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill, while Pedro, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard continue their partnership up front.

Bournemouth: Boruc; Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels; Fraser, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh; King, Afobe

Subs: Allsop, Cargill, Ibe, Mousett, Gradel, B.Smith, L.Cook

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

