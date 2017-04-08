Apr 8, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
Chelsea
 

Team News: Nemanja Matic, Victor Moses back for Chelsea

Nemanja Matic of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Nemanja Matic and Victor Moses return for Chelsea's trip to Bournemouth.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 16:42 UK

Nemanja Matic and Victor Moses have returned for Premier League leaders Chelsea's trip to Bournemouth this evening.

Antonio Conte makes two alterations to the starting XI from the 2-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday evening as the Blues look to restore their seven-point cushion at the top of the table.

Moses, who missed the previous two games with a toe injury, and Matic come into the middle of the park alongside N'Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso in a 3-4-3 formation as Cesc Fabregas drops to the bench.

Kurt Zouma is also named among the substitutes as Conte opts for a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill, while Pedro, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard continue their partnership up front.

Bournemouth: Boruc; Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels; Fraser, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh; King, Afobe
Subs: Allsop, Cargill, Ibe, Mousett, Gradel, B.Smith, L.Cook

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard
Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

More to follow.

Keep up with all of the action from the Vitality Stadium this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Your Comments
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
 Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth have missed Nathan Ake'
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
 Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth have missed Nathan Ake'
