Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and table-topping Chelsea.

Antonio Conte's side will move seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a win at Dean Court.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the match in 15th position with a seven-point cushion separating them from the drop zone.

Please note that the match gets underway at 5.30pm.