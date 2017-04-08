Apr 8, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
Chelsea
 

Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings your live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Bournemouth and Chelsea.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 16:37 UK

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and table-topping Chelsea.

Antonio Conte's side will move seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a win at Dean Court.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the match in 15th position with a seven-point cushion separating them from the drop zone.

Please note that the match gets underway at 5.30pm.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
4.36pmCHELSEA XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

4.35pmBOURNEMOUTH XI: Boruc; Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels; Fraser, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh; King, Afobe

4.34pmHello and welcome to our live text coverage of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Bournemouth, a match which could see the visitors move seven points clear at the top of the table. Team news incoming...

Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Read Next:
Howe: 'Bournemouth have missed Ake'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Diego Costa, Eddie Howe, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Nemanja Matic of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Team News: Nemanja Matic, Victor Moses back for Chelsea
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
 Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth have missed Nathan Ake'
Shi: 'No guarantees Costa will stay at Wolves'Conte unconcerned about Diego Costa formMoses available for Chelsea after injury returnConte: 'PL title race is still open'Pochettino shrugs off Conte "mind games"
Conte, Guardiola play down reported bust-upConte not expecting Pirlo to join coaching staffConte "happy to stay" at ChelseaGriezmann needs Champions League, says advisorCourtois says Chelsea must keep Hazard
> Chelsea Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Nemanja Matic of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Team News: Nemanja Matic, Victor Moses back for Chelsea
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
 Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth have missed Nathan Ake'
Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth feeling confident'Result: Liverpool pegged back by BournemouthTeam News: Two changes for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Liverpool 2-2 Bournemouth - as it happenedArsenal 'to open Wilshere contract talks'
Howe not expecting Andrew Surman returnPreview: Liverpool vs. BournemouthSlaven Bilic coy on Wilshere rumoursBournemouth want permanent Wilshere dealPuel: 'Southampton lucky to keep clean sheet'
> Bournemouth Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool321710567402761
4Manchester CityMan City31187660342661
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Stoke CityStoke32910133446-1237
11Watford31107143652-1637
12Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
13Burnley32106163244-1236
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3198144456-1235
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183264-3230
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 