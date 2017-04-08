Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and table-topping Chelsea.
Antonio Conte's side will move seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a win at Dean Court.
The hosts, meanwhile, head into the match in 15th position with a seven-point cushion separating them from the drop zone.
Please note that the match gets underway at 5.30pm.
4.36pmCHELSEA XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard
4.35pmBOURNEMOUTH XI: Boruc; Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels; Fraser, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh; King, Afobe
