Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Chelsea
 

Jose Mourinho will not play weakened side against Chelsea

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho fears being 'killed' by supporters if he names a second-string side to face Chelsea at the weekend, three days after tonight's clash with Anderlecht.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 12:30 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he has no intention of rotating his side for Sunday's league meeting with Chelsea, vowing to fight all the way for a top-four finish.

The Portuguese has admitted in recent weeks that the Europa League now takes priority for his side, knowing that success in the competition will lead to a place in the Champions League next term.

United have struggled for momentum in the Premier League of late, picking up just two wins in their last five to find themselves four points off the top four with a game in hand to play.

Mourinho's men face a gruelling run of fixtures, with the showdown against Chelsea this weekend coming in-between the two-legged Europa League quarter-final meeting with Anderlecht, but the ex-Blues boss hinted that he will go with his strongest side at Old Trafford.

"When it is still mathematically possible to finish in the top four I think if we play against Chelsea with our second team you would kill me. The football country would kill me," he told reporters.

"There is no reason not to try while it's mathematically possible. If on a certain moment of the season we have no chances to get top four and we are still in the Europa League then nobody can criticise.

"I hope we have no more injuries, no more suspensions and I hope the players keep showing amazing character to keep going and going. Until it's not possible we are going to fight for the top four."

United will be without captain Wayne Rooney once again in Brussels on Thursday evening due to an injury concern, while David de Gea is also carrying a knock and is expected to miss out.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
