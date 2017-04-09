Jose Mourinho expects David de Gea to return for Chelsea clash

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho anticipates to have David de Gea back in goal in time for next weekend's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, having picked up a minor hip injury.
Jose Mourinho has revealed that David de Gea sat out Manchester United's league meeting with Sunderland due to a minor hip injury, which he is expected to return from within the next week.

The Spain international was left out of the squad entirely for Sunday's 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light, allowing Sergio Romero to step in for his first league start of the campaign.

Mourinho all but confirmed that Romero would start in Thursday evening's Europa League quarter-final meeting with Anderlecht in Brussels - a match that now carries added importance due to United's inconsistent league form in recent weeks - but hopes to see his first-choice stopper back in time for the visit of Chelsea in seven days' time.

"He has a problem with his hip. When he dives he feels it a little bit. It's good for him to have a rest," he told Sky Sports News. "It's good for Sergio to play before Brussels. De Gea will probably be fit for Chelsea - yes, if he's in good condition."

Romero has featured in seven of United's previous Europa League matches, taking him to 12 appearances overall in a United shirt this term.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
