Manchester United are reportedly worried about David de Gea's focus amid rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Manchester United are reportedly concerned that goalkeeper David de Gea is getting distracted by Real Madrid's rumoured interest.

The Spaniard has been linked to Los Blancos numerous times over the years after his proposed transfer to the Bernabeu fell through in 2015.

De Gea was on the verge of leaving Old Trafford for La Liga, but the relevant paperwork was not filed in time before the deadline to finalise a move.

A few days later, the shot-stopper signed a new long-term contract at United, but the rumours continue to persist ahead of the summer.

According to The Mirror, Real feel increasingly confident that they will land his signature this time around, and United are concerned that De Gea is losing his focus.

The 26-year-old was left out of last weekend's 3-0 win over Sunderland, with the club citing an injury for his absence.