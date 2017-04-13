Mauricio Pochettino is more concerned about the one team above Tottenham Hotspur rather than those below, saying that the "bigger picture" is to catch Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that making up the deficit on Premier League leaders Chelsea, rather than simply finishing above rivals Arsenal, is Tottenham Hotspur's biggest priority.

The Lilywhites are again battling for the title heading into the closing weeks of the season, sitting seven points adrift of the Blues after putting together a strong run of form.

Not since 1995 have Spurs finished a campaign above North London foes Arsenal, but that looks certain to be the case this time around as they are 14 points clear after playing one game more.

Pochettino has his eyes on the side above him rather than those below, however, telling reporters: "I think we're playing and fighting for bigger things. If we look at the bigger picture it's to try to reduce the gap with Chelsea.

"I think today it's not important the gap we have with Arsenal. The most important thing is to do our job, try to win games and try to reduce the gap with Chelsea."

Tottenham, who have won six games on the spin, play host to Bournemouth at White Hart Lane this weekend.