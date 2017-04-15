Apr 15, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
4-0
Bournemouth
Dembele (16'), Heung-Min (19'), Kane (48'), Janssen (93')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Fraser (71')

Harry Kane: 'I'm glad to be back playing'

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane admits that he missed playing for the club after scoring on his return to the team in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 15:00 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has played down reaching the 20-goal mark in the Premier League this season after making a successful return to the starting lineup.

Kane provided an assist for his side's second and the netted the third during a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth, and the club skipper has admitted that he has missed featuring for Mauricio Pochettino's team as they closed the gap on leaders Chelsea to four points.

The 23-year-old told Sky Sports: "It was great to be back out there. I missed being out there. The guys have been winning comfortably and I had to put in a good shift.

"It's good to be consistent as a striker. I want to do that year in year out. We've still got plenty to do this season so I don't want to think about it.

"Sometimes it's good to play first. We've got the three points and we can enjoy the Easter weekend."

Spurs are next in action when the play Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals next Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Your Comments
Mousa Dembele celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth - as it happened
Result: Tottenham Hotspur blow away Bournemouth to cut gap to four points
