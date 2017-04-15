Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth

Sports Mole previews the Premier League encounter between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth.

Tottenham Hotspur host Bournemouth at White Hart Lane on Saturday looking to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to just four points before the Blues face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Eddie Howe's currently sit seven points clear of the drop zone, but the Cherries boss knows that his side will probably need at least another victory in order to remain in the top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur

When Chelsea opened up a double-figure gap at the top of the standings, it was generally expected that they would continue to run away with the title and that their rivals would flounder, but that has not been the case with Spurs.

Since the start of February, the only blot on their copybook has been a defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, and seven wins from eight attempts has ensured that they have at least given themselves an opportunity to capitalise should Chelsea slip up.

A Spurs title triumph is still unlikely, with seven points still separating the two teams, but with Mauricio Pochettino's team hosting Bournemouth and Chelsea travelling to the North-West to play Manchester United, a chance may arise for the club to spark life into what has been a one-sided race for the league crown.

However, while Spurs will inevitably be disappointed should they not overhaul their rivals, there should be nothing but excitement in the stands given the level of performances their team have been producing, with Dele Alli the pick of a squad of players who are all showcasing their talent at an extremely high level.

While Alli is receiving many of the plaudits for his individual contributions, more should be made of how Spurs are winning football matches in a variety of ways. The successes over Burnley and Swansea City on the road are arguably more important than thrashing the likes of Stoke City and Watford at White Hart Lane.

Spurs will be boosted by the return to the starting lineup of Harry Kane this weekend but despite his obvious attributes, this is no longer a one-man team. Kane has only featured in 74% of his club's league fixtures this season, yet they are clearly the second-best team in the division.

There is no doubting that he could be the difference between champions and runners-up, but each of Pochettino's big-hitters have helped their team get into this position. They just need a little bit of luck to turn an excellent campaign into their best ever.

Recent form: WWWWWW

Bournemouth

After seven matches without a win over a near two-month period, there was genuine concern that Bournemouth would be sucked into a relegation battle with a number of other teams but while they are still not safe, Howe has orchestrated some turnaround at the Vitality Stadium.

The catalyst was the sense of injustice they felt during a 1-1 draw against Man United, but it led to a further eight points from their following four matches and it may prove to be enough to maintain their top-flight status for a third year.

While they were soundly beaten by Chelsea last weekend, they showed enough in that game to suggest that they can be a match for anyone in this division when they play to their maximum, and it is because of that why it would be naive to completely write them off in North London

Unlike a few years ago, the statistics now suggest that it is now easier to leave Old Trafford and Anfield with a positive result than at White Hart Lane, but they will only take confidence from draws at both of the North-West giants.

If they are to cause problems for Spurs, Howe will likely have to rely on both Joshua King and Benik Afobe to continue their recent form, with the pair having netted eight goals between them in the club's last half-a-dozen outings.

With more favourable fixtures to come, this can be regarded as a bonus fixture by the Premier League minnows and the result is unlikely to have a direct impact on where they will finish the season, but even a point would mark some achievement for Bournemouth, with the possibility of ending a sequence of trips to Man United, Southampton, Liverpool and Spurs without suffering defeat.

Recent form: DWWDDL



Team News

Pochettino will hand a recall to Kane after his spell on the sidelines, with Vincent Janssen dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama is also available after a back injury, but second-choice goalkeeper Michel Vorm will continue to be assessed.

Danny Rose remains out of contention with a knee injury, but he is due to step up his recovery next week.

As for Bournemouth, Howe is boosted by the return of Tyrone Mings, who is available again after serving a five-match suspension.

However, Dan Gosling is likely to remain on the sidelines with a knee injury, which he sustained against Southampton at the start of the month.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Boruc; Francis, Cook, Mings, Daniels; Fraser, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh; King, Afobe



Head To Head

Saturday's fixture represents just the fifth time in which the two teams have faced each other in a competitive match, with Spurs claiming two wins and a draw from the previous four contests.

Three of the four encounters have come in the Premier League and last season, Bournemouth suffered two heavy defeats, but it was a different story when the teams met on the south coast in October.

Not many teams have stopped Spurs scoring this season, but Bournemouth managed to do so in a goalless draw.

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Bournemouth

Spurs have been utterly ruthless in recent months in front of their own supporters, and we see no reason to back against them this weekend. Bournemouth have gained points away at some big teams this season, but they may face a struggle to avoid a one-sided defeat in North London.

