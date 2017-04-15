Bournemouth captain Steve Cook criticises the "disappointing" Tottenham Hotspur fans who cheered the injury to Arsenal loanee Jack Wilshere at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

Bournemouth captain Steve Cook has hit out at Tottenham Hotspur supporters who cheered the injury to Arsenal loanee Jack Wilshere at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

Wilshere, on a season-long loan at the Vitality Stadium from Arsenal, went to ground near the hour mark of Saturday's contest with an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old slumped to the ground twice in the Cherries' eventual 4-0 defeat, with Tottenham fans verbally cheering on each occasion and as he was led down the tunnel.

"Obviously there's no love lost between Arsenal and Tottenham fans and especially Jack and the Tottenham fans," Cook told Sky Sports News.

"But it's not nice. He's a professional and I know a lot has been said in the past and a lot has happened but no-one likes to see a reaction like that to a player getting injured. That's the game I suppose but for me it was disappointing.

"It didn't look good. We hope it's good news. I'm sure we'll find out in the next couple of days. It's very disappointing for him especially in this game to come off injured so hopefully it's fine."

Midfielder Wilshere has made 27 league appearances for Bournemouth since his season-long loan switch in August.