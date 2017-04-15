The Cherries are currently seven points above the drop zone and just a win or two away from confirming their place in the top tier for another campaign, and recent away draws against Manchester United and Liverpool gives them hope of pulling off a shock result today.

This ground has become a fortress for the Lilywhites this term, as they go in search of a 12th top-flight home win in a row in this early kickoff.

12.18pm Bournemouth have failed to win any of their last six away games, although as mentioned a little earlier they have drawn at both Old Trafford and Anfield during that daunting run. The Cherries have also taken points off Arsenal this season, even if that result does look less impressive having led 3-0 at one stage, and the display against Chelsea last weekend also offers a little hope of taking something today from arguably an even tougher opponent on recent form.

12.16pm It has been a tough run for Howe's men, seeing them take on Liverpool and Man United away from home, Chelsea at home last weekend and now this trip to the most difficult ground to visit in the country. The good news for the Cherries is that they have a nice run of games, on paper at least, to see things through over the remaining month or so, meaning that a point from today's game will very much be a big bonus.

12.14pm Prior to that recent impressive run, Bournemouth had gone eight games without a victory and were tipped by many to drop back into the Championship after just two seasons at this level. Credit to Howe for stopping the slide, with their upturn in fortunes starting at Old Trafford when registering a 1-1 draw in a feisty affair. They are now essentially just a couple of wins from guaranteeing their place in the top division for another year.

12.12pm Bournemouth find themselves occupying 15th place in the Premier League ahead of this latest tough away fixture, sitting seven points clear of the drop - something boss Howe would no doubt have taken a month or so back when his side were sliding closer and closer to the bottom three. The Cherries recently put together a five-match unbeaten run, culminating in a 2-2 draw away to Liverpool - their first-ever point at Anfield - but did fall to a 3-1 reverse to Chelsea seven days ago.

12.10pm Tottenham Hotspur are very much the in-form team in the Premier League at the moment, collecting more 32 points so far this calendar year - five more than next-best Chelsea. At the back they look solid, conceding just 22 times overall, while in attack they are also impressive after scoring 18 times in their current six-match winning run. © SilverHub

12.08pm DID YOU KNOW? Tottenham Hotspur are going in search of a seventh consecutive top-flight win this afternoon for the first time since March to May 1967. The Lilywhites could also make it 12 home wins on the spin for the first time in the league, with their current run of form at White Hart Lane standing at 14-straight victories in all competitions since a draw with Leicester City here in October. How they would love to stay here for another year!

12.06pm Pochettino will not give up hope of winning the title while it is mathematically possible, leaning lessons from last season when taking their foot off the gas after collapsing at Stamford Bridge to let Arsenal overtake them into second. With the FA Cup semi-finals on the horizon, however, it is important that the former Espanyol boss does not burn out his men for this gruelling final push. A domestic double remains on the cards, yet it could still all end in disappointment for Pochettino & Co.

12.04pm Chelsea still have to take on Man United and Everton away from home, though, so Tottenham know that by closing the gap to four points today the pressure will only increase on the current pacesetters. Spurs, on the other hand, are still to face four teams in the lower reaches of the division, including Bournemouth at White Hart Lane today, but there is also the small matter of meetings with Arsenal and United in the space of a fortnight just around the corner.

12.02pm For all Tottenham's efforts of late, it is looking as though they may well run out of time to usurp Chelsea at the top. The Blues, in fairness to them, have been more consistent over the duration of the season and have managed to bounce back from their rare setbacks. Spurs have taken more points since the turn of the year but, a draw with Burnley and that shock loss at home to Crystal Palace aside, Antonio Conte has also managed to just about brush aside all comers.

12.00pm Even then, Spurs took on Man City and Liverpool away from home - two of the sides they have managed to stay above, which will likely remain the case now as we enter the final stretch. During their most recent winning streak, stretching back six games ahead of today's visit of Bournemouth, the Lilywhites have scored 18 goals and conceded just four. They have shown that they can overcome all types of opponents, whether those around them in the table or teams that are at the opposite end of the spectrum.

11.58am You feel that, with a little over a month of the season to go, finishing above Arsenal is the consolation prize for Tottenham. Pochettino said as much this week, admitting that his side have bigger concerns than merely ending their 22-year wait to finish as top dogs in this part of the capital. There have certainly been little signs of the Lilywhites falling off the rails, with the closest thing to a blip witnessed in recent months their run of one win in four matches.

11.56am Spurs have won six league games in a row and 13 of their last 16 to again find themselves sitting second heading into the final run-in. The message from manager Pochettino is that lessons have been learned from 12 months ago, when also sitting in a lofty position only to badly fade away in the closing weeks, somehow even dropping below North London rivals Arsenal it what had previously been described as a two-horse race for the title. Time will tell if that is the case.

11.54am Tottenham start matchweek 33 sitting second in the table, seven points adrift of leaders Chelsea. It looked as though the Blues would run away with it at one point but, while that could still be the case, Spurs are trying their best to inject some excitement into proceedings. It certainly helps that the fixture list has fallen kindly, as they once again get the chance to put some pressure on their rivals by kicking off in the earliest possible slot. Seven points could become four by the time Chelsea face Man United.

11.52am Harry Kane and Dele Alli, nominated for the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards respectively this week, get the chance to rekindle their impressive attacking partnership this afternoon. Kane has been absent from the starting lineup for a month but is back involved from the off today - one of two changes made by Mauricio Pochettino. Visiting boss Eddie Howe makes just the one alteration, bringing in Junior Stanislas for Ryan Fraser in midfield. © SilverHub

11.50am Vincent Wanyama is back involved for Spurs for this lunchtime kickoff after missing out last weekend due to an injury sustained during the warm-up. The Kenyan will join Janssen and Trippier on the bench, both of whom drop out of the starting lineup following the 4-0 triumph over Watford. In terms of the visitors, they have a few attacking options to call upon, including winger Max Gradel who looks likely to be close to the exit if recent reports are to be believed.

11.48am BENCH WATCH! TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBS: Lopez, Trippier, Wimmer, Wanyama, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Allsop, Mings, Cargill, Cook, Fraser, Gradel, Mousset

11.46am Former Arsenal man Benik Afobe will lead the attack for the visitors this afternoon, while just off him is arguably the Cherries star performer of recent weeks - Joshua King. The Norway international has 10 goals in his last 11 league outings, including eight against top-10 opposition - more than any other player outside of the top half. There is no place for midfielder Dan Gosling once again, though, due to a troublesome knee problem.

11.44am There is no place in the starting lineup for Tyrone Mings, who is back in the squad after a five-match suspension but unable to force his way back in. Elsewhere, Steve Cook maintains his record of starting each of Bournemouth's league games in 2016-17 and Marc Pugh stays in the side for league outing number 249 in Cherries colours. Charlie Daniels, previously on Tottenham's books before moving on to Leyton Orient, will start at left-back today.

11.42am Switching attention to the visitors now, Howe has brought fit-again midfielder Junior Stanislas into the side in place of Ryan Fraser in his only change from the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea seven days ago. Stanislas has been absent with a groin strain, last featuring for the Cherries back in January when they took on Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium. Fraser does not appear to be carrying an injury, as he drops down to the bench.

11.40am Dele Alli starts just off Kane in the number 10 position, looking to add to a record that has seen him directly involved in 14 goals in his last 13 league outings since the turn of the year. Kane, making his first start since the Millwall cup game in early March, has netted five of Tottenham's previous eight league goals against today's opponents, meanwhile, and there are also starts for Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen in that attacking lineup.

11.38am There is also a return at full-back for Kyle Walker, who takes over from Kieran Trippier. The latter can consider himself unfortunate to drop out of the XI following some impressive displays of late, but that only goes to highlight just how strong this Spurs squad is right now. The other player to make way from the 4-0 thrashing of Watford is Vincent Janssen, who is less fortunate to miss out after failing to impress when given the chance to do so in Kane's absence.

11.36am Starting with a look at the home team, boss Mauricio Pochettino has made two changes to the side that comfortably say off Watford here in the early kickoff last Saturday. The big news is that leading scorer Harry Kane is back in the starting lineup for the first time in just over a month, having been eased back into action last time out with an appearance from the bench. Spurs found the net on a consistent basis without him, but there is no denying that he is a hugely important player for the hosts.

11.34am TEAM NEWS! TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Alli, Kane BOURNEMOUTH XI: Boruc, Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels, Stanislas, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh, King, Afobe

11.32am At the opposite end of the table there is a chance for the Cherries to all but make certain of another season of top-flight football on the South Coast, with victory today enough to take them 10 points clear of the drop zone ahead of this afternoon's busy schedule. Visiting boss Eddie Howe will no doubt settle for just the point if offered to him right now, though, as Spurs are currently the division's most in-form side.