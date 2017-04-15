Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth at White Hart Lane.
This ground has become a fortress for the Lilywhites this term, as they go in search of a 12th top-flight home win in a row in this early kickoff.
The Cherries are currently seven points above the drop zone and just a win or two away from confirming their place in the top tier for another campaign, and recent away draws against Manchester United and Liverpool gives them hope of pulling off a shock result today.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBS: Lopez, Trippier, Wimmer, Wanyama, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen
BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Allsop, Mings, Cargill, Cook, Fraser, Gradel, Mousset
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Alli, Kane
BOURNEMOUTH XI: Boruc, Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels, Stanislas, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh, King, Afobe