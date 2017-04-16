Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Chelsea
 

Ander Herrera: 'Chelsea will win Premier League title'

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera believes that Chelsea will win the Premier League title this season, even if his side beat them at Old Trafford on Sunday.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 22:14 UK

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has said that he believes Chelsea will win the Premier League title this season, even if his side beat the leaders on Sunday.

Chelsea will travel to Old Trafford looking to restore their lead at the top of the table to seven points following Tottenham Hotspur's convincing triumph over Bournemouth today, and anything other than a win would give Spurs another boost in their hopes of chasing Antonio Conte's men down.

The Blues have already beaten United twice this season, with Herrera being sent off in the last meeting, but the Spaniard believes that the possibility of toppling the champions-elect will provide enough motivation for his side.

"I think we had [the FA Cup tie] under control. But it was an unlucky decision for us with the red card because I didn't deserve that. Football is like that," he said in the matchday programme.

"Now we have another chance to beat them. They are the best team in the league so far. They are going to win the league. But we have a chance to beat the possible champions so it is a good motivation.

"We are looking forward to the game, we respect Chelsea as they are doing great things, but we deserve one big day at Old Trafford."

Victory for United would see them move back into fifth place and could leave them just three points adrift of the top four depending on results elsewhere.

Mike Jones stands between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
4Liverpool32189568402863
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 