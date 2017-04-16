Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera believes that Chelsea will win the Premier League title this season, even if his side beat them at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Chelsea will travel to Old Trafford looking to restore their lead at the top of the table to seven points following Tottenham Hotspur's convincing triumph over Bournemouth today, and anything other than a win would give Spurs another boost in their hopes of chasing Antonio Conte's men down.

The Blues have already beaten United twice this season, with Herrera being sent off in the last meeting, but the Spaniard believes that the possibility of toppling the champions-elect will provide enough motivation for his side.

"I think we had [the FA Cup tie] under control. But it was an unlucky decision for us with the red card because I didn't deserve that. Football is like that," he said in the matchday programme.

"Now we have another chance to beat them. They are the best team in the league so far. They are going to win the league. But we have a chance to beat the possible champions so it is a good motivation.

"We are looking forward to the game, we respect Chelsea as they are doing great things, but we deserve one big day at Old Trafford."

Victory for United would see them move back into fifth place and could leave them just three points adrift of the top four depending on results elsewhere.