Apr 15, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Team News: Harry Kane starts up front for Tottenham Hotspur against Bournemouth

Harry Kane celebrates with Kyle Walker during the Premier League game between Norwich and Spurs on February 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Harry Kane makes a return to Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI ahead of their Premier League clash at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 11:49 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has made two changes to his starting XI ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter with Bournemouth.

The main news for Spurs fans is that Harry Kane is in the starting XI, replacing Vincent Janssen in attack.

Kane had been out of action for over a month with an ankle injury and made a brief appearance from the substitutes bench in last week's 4-0 win over Watford.

Kyle Walker also returns to the starting line-up in place of Kieran Trippier, with both of the replaced players starting on the bench this afternoon.

For Bournemouth, they make one change from the side that was beaten 3-1 by Chelsea last weekend, with Junior Stanislas making his first appearance since a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in late January.

He replaces Ryan Fraser for the Cherries who starts on the bench, alongside Tyrone Mings as he makes his return to the squad from a five-match ban.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane
Subs: Lopez, Trippier, Wimmer, Wanyama, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen

Bournemouth: Boruc, Smith, Francis, S Cook, Daniels, Stanislas, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh, King, Afobe
Subs: Allsop, Mings, Cargill, L Cook, Fraser, Gradel, Mousset

Follow all the action from White Hart Lane with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino meets Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe prior to their sides' Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
