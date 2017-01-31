Scott Dann and Christian Benteke do the damage as Crystal Palace edge out Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace have claimed their first Premier League win under Sam Allardyce by beating Bournemouth 2-0 at Dean Court.

Goals from Scott Dann and Christian Benteke did the damage for the Eagles and helped them secure vital points on their quest to avoid relegation.

Palace started the evening brightly and almost took the lead in the early stages when James McArthur picked out Wilfried Zaha inside the area, the Ivory Coast international rattling the post with a low drive.

The visitors continued to call the shots and got the breakthrough they deserved early in the second period when Dann stabbed the ball over the line after Jason Puncheon's cross caused chaos in the Bournemouth area.

Palace asked further questions of the Cherries after edging their noses in front but had to wait until stoppage time to kill the match off, Benteke pouncing at the death after being lined up in front of goal by Andros Townsend.

The win leaves Palace in 18th place in the table, just two points behind Swansea in the first position of safety.