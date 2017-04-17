Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew admits that his side missed a big chance to give their survival hopes a major boost during their 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal.

Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew has admitted that his side missed an opportunity to pick up a vital result against Arsenal during Monday night's Premier League clash.

Arsenal arrived at the Riverside Stadium in poor form but managed to scrape a 2-1 victory that leaves Boro still six points from safety with only six games of the season remaining.

It could have been different had Daniel Ayala taken a clear chance while the scores were level at 1-1, and Agnew acknowledged that the miss could end up proving costly.

"I think that was the moment. We have been waiting for it for a few weeks and I just felt that when we scored, we had Arsenal on the back foot. We pushed them back, and you're just thinking the ball is going to bounce in the right area," he told reporters.

"Dani has done everything right, but the ball has got right down the line of Petr Cech. Obviously we missed an opportunity. We all realise the task ahead, but equally we are six points off it, a game in hand and a terrific goal difference.

"The players were amazing in terms of their effort and commitment and attitude towards the game. They played with such an intensity, I couldn't ask any more of them."

Boro's next match sees them visit Bournemouth on Saturday.