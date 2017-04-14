Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere backs Arsene Wenger to stay on as Arsenal manager, claiming that he 'cannot imagine the club without him'.

Jack Wilshere has admitted to feeling 'hurt' by parent club Arsenal's current predicament, but says that he "cannot imagine" life without Arsene Wenger in North London.

The Gunners are in the midst of their toughest run of form in the Frenchman's 21 years at the helm, losing seven of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Pressure has grown on under-fire boss Wenger, who is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium this summer, and Wilshere - on a season's loan with Bournemouth - is finding it difficult to watch unfold.

"It hurts me to see Arsenal faltering," he told Sky Sports News. "[Wenger] has always been great for me. He put me in at a young age which you don't see a lot at top clubs with all the pressure for trophies.

"He stuck with me and showed faith in me. So for me he's great and I can't imagine Arsenal without him. He has been great for me and that's all I can say. Sometimes a manager can only do so much, as in prepare a team and then the team have to go out there and perform.

"Again all I can say is that he has been great for me. I've been away for a year so I don't know what's happening there, in the dressing room or what training has been like. All I can do is help Bournemouth then go back at the end of the season."

Wilshere, who intends to make a decision over his future with Arsenal in the summer, has made 26 appearances for Bournemouth in the top flight this term.