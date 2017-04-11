Arsenal reportedly make contact with Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde as they look to identify possible replacements for Arsene Wenger.

Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has reportedly emerged as a possible replacement for under-pressure Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

For a number of weeks, it has been reported that Wenger has a two-year contract extension on the table at the Emirates Stadium and it has been suggested that he has every intention of remaining in North London.

However, his team's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night has led to calls for the Frenchman to end his stay at the club and according to Marca, the Arsenal hierarchy have already made contact with Valverde.

The 54-year-old - who has also been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant role at Barcelona - has only led Bilbao to eighth place in the La Liga table this season but he remains highly regarded in Europe.

Arsenal, nor Wenger, are unlikely to make any announcements about the future in the coming days after the debacle at Selhurst Park but given the reaction to both the manager and players on Monday, supporters may be encouraged with the alleged development.