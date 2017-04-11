Arsenal make contact with Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde?

Athletic's head coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Partizan and Athletic Bilbao at the FK Partizan Stadium on October 22, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal reportedly make contact with Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde as they look to identify possible replacements for Arsene Wenger.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 14:29 UK

Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has reportedly emerged as a possible replacement for under-pressure Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

For a number of weeks, it has been reported that Wenger has a two-year contract extension on the table at the Emirates Stadium and it has been suggested that he has every intention of remaining in North London.

However, his team's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night has led to calls for the Frenchman to end his stay at the club and according to Marca, the Arsenal hierarchy have already made contact with Valverde.

The 54-year-old - who has also been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant role at Barcelona - has only led Bilbao to eighth place in the La Liga table this season but he remains highly regarded in Europe.

Arsenal, nor Wenger, are unlikely to make any announcements about the future in the coming days after the debacle at Selhurst Park but given the reaction to both the manager and players on Monday, supporters may be encouraged with the alleged development.

Arsenal's French midfielder Mathieu Flamini celebrates after scoring their seond goal during the English League Cup third round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in north London on September 23, 2015
Read Next:
Flamini: 'I hope Arsenal return to form'
>
View our homepages for Ernesto Valverde, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Athletic's head coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Partizan and Athletic Bilbao at the FK Partizan Stadium on October 22, 2015
Arsenal make contact with Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde?
 Arsene Wenger during the FA Cup game between Hull City and Arsenal on March 8, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger gestures during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Arsenal fans surround team bus to shout abuse at players and Arsene Wenger
Flamini: 'I hope Arsenal return to form'Bellerin tries to recover from "difficult night"Wenger: 'Inconvenient to discuss future'Carragher slams 'cowardly' Arsenal playersWalcott apologises to Arsenal fans
Wenger: 'We lost too many key duels'Alexis Sanchez close to Man City switch?Result: Crystal Palace crush Arsenal's top-four hopesTeam News: Palace, Arsenal both unchangedWenger: 'Oxlade-Chamberlain must stay'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Athletic Bilbao News
Athletic's head coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Partizan and Athletic Bilbao at the FK Partizan Stadium on October 22, 2015
Arsenal make contact with Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde?
 Athletic's head coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Partizan and Athletic Bilbao at the FK Partizan Stadium on October 22, 2015
Barcelona deny making approach for Ernesto Valverde
 Athletic Bilbao's Spanish forward Inaki Williams celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europe League round of 32 football match Torino Vs Athletic Bilbao on February 19, 2015
Inaki Williams: 'Ernesto Valverde ideal for Barcelona'
Result: Real Madrid go five points clear at topLive Commentary: Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid - as it happenedWilliams has "no intention of leaving" BilbaoJuventus 'join Inaki Williams race'Valverde shrugs off Barcelona link
EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upSan Mames unable to host Copa finalInaki Williams: 'I could leave Bilbao'Yeray Alvarez signs new Bilbao deal
> Athletic Bilbao Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 