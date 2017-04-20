Arsene Wenger: Jack Wilshere "will be back in July for normal training"

Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Arsene Wenger reveals that Jack Wilshere's broken leg will not need surgery and he will recover at Arsenal before reporting back to training in July.
Thursday, April 20, 2017

Arsene Wenger has revealed that Jack Wilshere will not need any surgery for a broken leg and is expected to be back at Arsenal for normal training in July.

The Bournemouth loanee suffered a hairline fracture of his left fibula during last weekend's 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, and will miss the remaining five games of their Premier League season.

Wenger told BBC Sport on Thursday: "I've not spoken to Jack recently. They think it's a simple fracture, but he doesn't need any surgery. He'll be back in July for normal training. It's a simple fracture of the fibula. The rehab will be made here.

"His loan spell ends at the end of the season. I felt sad when he was injured again. Jack is a great football player with a great football brain. His career has been stopped by many injuries. The game is of such an intensity it takes a while to get the confidence back. A great career doesn't stop and go - you have to be consistent. Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays 50 games a year, has luck.

"This injury has nothing to do with extension of Jack's contract. We haven't entered negotiations with Jack. In all of these cases with one year to go - we'll discuss during the break."

The 25-year-old midfielder is no stranger to injuries, having struggled with various problems during his senior career, including a similar injury that kept him out of most of Arsenal's 2015-16 season.

