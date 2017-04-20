Arsene Wenger has revealed that Jack Wilshere will not need any surgery for a broken leg and is expected to be back at Arsenal for normal training in July.
The Bournemouth loanee suffered a hairline fracture of his left fibula during last weekend's 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, and will miss the remaining five games of their Premier League season.
Wenger told BBC Sport on Thursday: "I've not spoken to Jack recently. They think it's a simple fracture, but he doesn't need any surgery. He'll be back in July for normal training. It's a simple fracture of the fibula. The rehab will be made here.
"His loan spell ends at the end of the season. I felt sad when he was injured again. Jack is a great football player with a great football brain. His career has been stopped by many injuries. The game is of such an intensity it takes a while to get the confidence back. A great career doesn't stop and go - you have to be consistent. Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays 50 games a year, has luck.
"This injury has nothing to do with extension of Jack's contract. We haven't entered negotiations with Jack. In all of these cases with one year to go - we'll discuss during the break."
The 25-year-old midfielder is no stranger to injuries, having struggled with various problems during his senior career, including a similar injury that kept him out of most of Arsenal's 2015-16 season.