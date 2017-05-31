A report claims that 24-year-old John Brooks becomes the most expensive American footballer of all time after joining Wolfsburg from Hertha Berlin in a £17.4m deal.

John Brooks has reportedly become the most expensive American footballer of all time after joining Wolfsburg from Hertha Berlin.

The 24-year-old, who has scored three times in 30 caps for the United States, has signed a five-year contract with Wolfsburg after spending five seasons at Hertha.

According to various publications, Wolfsburg have paid £17.4m to bring Brooks to the club, which if correct, would be a record-breaking fee for an American, surpassing the £10m that Sunderland paid for centre-forward Jozy Altidore from AZ in 2013.

Brooks, who is currently with the United States squad ahead of their international friendly with Venezuela at the weekend, scored twice in 24 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha during the 2016-17 campaign.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg narrowly avoided relegation from the Bundesliga after sealing a 2-0 aggregate victory over Eintracht Braunschweig in their two-legged relegation playoff.