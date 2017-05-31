The agent of Lucas Perez reveals that his client has told Arsenal that he wants to leave this summer.

Lucas Perez has informed Arsenal that he wants to leave the club this summer, according to his agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle.

The striker joined the Gunners from Deportivo La Coruna last summer for a reported £17m fee, but he failed to make an impact in Arsene Wenger's team.

In 30 appearances in all competitions, Perez scored seven goals and made six others, but only two of his outings were Premier League starts.

"We have spoken with Arsenal and we have explained that we want to leave," Lovelle told reporters in Spain. "They have said that they are not going to put obstacles in the way, but they are not going to give the player away as a gift either."

A return to Deportivo has been rumoured, while Sevilla are also thought to be interested.