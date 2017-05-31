New Transfer Talk header

Daniele de Rossi signs new Roma deal

Roma's midfielder Daniele De Rossi celebrates scoring during the Group E, first-leg UEFA Champions League football match Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma in Leverkusen, western Germany on October 20, 2015.
Experienced Italian midfielder Daniele de Rossi signs a new two-year contract with Roma, which will run until the summer of 2019.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Daniele de Rossi has signed a new two-year contract with Roma, which will run until the summer of 2019.

De Rossi, who will be 34 in July, has represented Roma since 2001 - making more than 550 appearances for the Italian giants in all competitions.

Earlier this year, the Italian international admitted that he 'regretted' not trying his hand in either the Premier League or La Liga during his playing career, but the midfielder has once again extended his stay in Rome.

De Rossi scored four times in 31 league appearances during the 2016-17 campaign as Roma finished second in Serie A.

Earlier this week, the experienced midfielder paid tribute to Francesco Totti after the club icon made his 786th and final appearance for the Italian outfit.

Kevin Strootman of AS Roma in action during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and AS Roma at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on September 25, 2013
