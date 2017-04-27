Roma midfielder Daniele de Rossi concedes that he 'regrets' not trying his hand in either the Premier League or La Liga during his career.

De Rossi, who will be 34 in July, has represented Roma since 2001 - making more than 550 appearances for the Italian giants in all competitions.

The Italian international was consistently linked with a move to England and Spain in his late 20s, but decided to stay with Roma due to his affection for the club.

"[My contract] is something that sooner or later I will have to face with the club, but I am not thinking about it now and I've decided not to talk about it either," De Rossi told Undici.

"I have decided that I want to continue playing for a while. That is without doubt, 100%. I might have considered it [retirement] if I kept getting injured the way I did last year, taken time out to travel the world with my family.

"My only regret about staying at Roma is that I never got to experience the atmosphere in other countries, such as in England or Spain, outside the stadiums. I would have liked to know how to live elsewhere."

De Rossi's current deal with Roma will expire at the end of the season.