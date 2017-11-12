Report: Arsenal tracking Gerrard's cousin

New Transfer Talk header

Report: Steven Gerrard's cousin being tracked by Arsenal

Steven Gerrard's younger cousin Bobby Duncan is wanted by Arsenal after impressing for Manchester City and England at age-grade level, according to a report.
Manchester City starlet Bobby Duncan, the teenage cousin of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, is reportedly on the radar of Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The 16-year-old striker plies his trade for the Citizens' age-grade sides, while also producing standout displays for England at Under-17s level.

Duncan scored the Young Lions' winner against Portugal earlier this week and was then promoted to the Under-20s side to take part in training.

According to The Sun, the youngster's performances have not gone unnoticed as several top-flight sides are now after his signature.

Arsenal are said to have showed the most interest in Duncan, though, and are tempted to make City an offer in an attempt to lure him away next year.

