Nov 23, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​RheinEnergieStadion
FC Koln
1-0
Arsenal
Guirassy (62' pen.)
Klunter (56'), Guirassy (88')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Debuchy (49')

Arsene Wenger: 'Danny Welbeck in good shape'

Wenger: 'Welbeck in good shape'
© Getty Images
Arsene Wenger insists that Danny Welbeck in "good shape" and that his half-time substitution in Arsenal's 1-0 Europa League defeat at FC Koln was planned.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 21:34 UK

Arsene Wenger has stressed that Danny Welbeck in "good shape" despite being substituted at half time in Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at FC Koln on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old's departure after only 45 minutes of the Europa League encounter at the RheinEnergieStadion led to fears that the forward had suffered another injury.

Welbeck had only just returned from a hamstring problem and had suffered groin issues during this season, with the game in Germany just his second appearance in two months.

"The situation that it was planned before the game that he would play 45 minutes," Wenger told reporters after the match. "He is coming back from injury.

"We have three more games, on Sunday [Burnley], Wednesday [Huddersfield Town] and Saturday again [Manchester United]. And medically the risk was a bit too high to play him for longer, because he has been out for a while.

"But he has no problem. He was of course ready to stay on, and frustrated to come off. But he's in good shape."

Despite losing to Koln, Arsenal still qualify for the Europa League knockout stages as Group H winners due to the goalless draw between BATE Borisov and Red Star Belgrade in Belarus.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger rues poor Arsenal finishing
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Danny Welbeck, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Live Commentary: FC Koln 1-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Karim Benzema, who got the keys to my bimmer, celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Espanyol on January 31, 2016
Arsenal make "embarrassing" Karim Benzema offer?
 Danny Welbeck in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Team News: Danny Welbeck, Olivier Giroud lead Arsenal line away at Koln
EL roundup: Ostersunds make historyWenger: 'Welbeck in good shape'Wenger rues poor Arsenal finishingResult: Arsenal fall to first Europa League defeatOzil 'demands £330,000 a week from Barca'
Leon Goretzka agrees to join Barcelona?Messi 'blocks Barcelona's Ozil move'Arsene Wenger 'identifies his replacement'Inter 'prepared to sell Mario in January'Real Madrid 'determined to sign Sanchez'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 