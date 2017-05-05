Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Report: Everton, Chelsea monitoring Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio

Everton are reportedly tracking Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio, while Chelsea are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old Argentine.

Report: Malaga keeping tabs on West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian

Malaga are rumoured to be keeping tabs on West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian, whose contract at the London Stadium runs out at the end of the season.

Report: Bournemouth interested in John Terry and Jermain Defoe

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in signing experienced English duo John Terry and Jermain Defoe this summer, according to reports.

Manchester City in running to sign Luke Shaw?

Manchester City are reportedly in the running to sign defender Luke Shaw from city neighbours Manchester United.

Slavisa Jokanovic: 'Ryan Sessegnon should stay at Fulham'

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic says that teenage defender Ryan Sessegnon should remain at Craven Cottage "to learn", rather than entertain a move to Liverpool.

Ronald Koeman confirms Arouna Kone will leave Everton

Everton manager Ronald Koeman reveals that striker Arouna Kone will leave Goodison Park at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino plays down Kyle Walker rotation

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino suggests that nothing should be made of his decision to rotate Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

Craig Shakespeare: 'No offers for Kasper Schmeichel'

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare says that the club have received no offers for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who has been linked with Manchester United.

Gorka Iraizoz to leave Athletic Bilbao this summer

Athletic Bilbao president Josu Urrutia reveals that experienced goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz will leave San Mames this summer.

David Moyes 'to overhaul Sunderland squad'

Sunderland boss David Moyes reportedly tells Black Cats chairman Ellis Short that he wants "an entirely new team" for the 2017-18 Championship season.

Report: Arsenal target Lille's Sebastien Corchia

Lille and France defender Sebastien Corchia is a summer transfer target for Arsenal, according to a report.

Report: West Bromwich Albion want Real Betis full-back Cristiano Piccini

A report claims that West Bromwich Albion want to sign Real Betis defender Cristiano Piccini at the end of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'on verge of Paris Saint-Germain move'

A report claims that Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City, Liverpool 'eye Ryan Bertrand'

A report claims that both Liverpool and Manchester City want to sign Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand this summer.

Agent: 'Arda Turan to stay at Barcelona'

Arda Turan will not leave Barcelona at the end of the season, according to the Turkish international's agent.

Chelsea forward Diego Costa 'seals Chinese move'

A report claims that Chelsea forward Diego Costa will join Chinese outfit Tianjin Quanjian in a £75m deal at the end of the season.

Manchester United 'fail with £72m Kylian Mbappe bid'

A report claims that Manchester United have seen a £72m bid for French teenager Kylian Mbappe rejected by AS Monaco, who want a world-record £100m for the 18-year-old.

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez to receive sizeable warchest?

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez could reportedly be given a transfer warchest of £70m after earning the club a return to the Premier League.

Jack Butland emerges as option for Manchester City?

Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland during the summer.

Real Madrid plan shock move for Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum?

Real Madrid reportedly identify Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum as a plan 'B' should they fail to sign Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

Ryan Bertrand keen on Southampton exit?

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand reportedly expects to leave St Mary's before the start of next season.

Barcelona maintain interest in Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho?

Barcelona reportedly retain an interest in Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, despite the Brazilian recently signing a new deal at Anfield.

Antoine Griezmann agrees personal terms with Manchester United?

Antoine Griezmann reportedly agrees personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a potential transfer from Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea to consider sale of midfielder Willian?

Chelsea are reportedly ready to listen to offers for midfielder Willian during the summer.

Chelsea to allow defender Kurt Zouma to leave on loan?

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly prepared to allow defender Kurt Zouma to spend a season away from the club on loan.

Mesut Ozil: 'Offer from China was tempting'

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says that leaving the club for China was "never an option", despite admitting that the lucrative offer was "tempting".

Arsene Wenger keen on new Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain deal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reiterates that he wants Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to sign a new contract during the summer.

Granit Xhaka to miss Manchester United clash

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is ruled out of the club's Premier League fixture against Manchester United with an ankle injury.

Joshua King plays down Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Bournemouth attacker Joshua King plays down speculation linking him with a summer switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

Roma keen on signing Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal?

Roma reportedly take an interest in signing Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal ahead of next season.