Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has reportedly decided to listen to offers for Willian at the end of the season.

Since the Blues paid £32m for his signature in 2013, Willian has established himself as one of the club's key players in the final third of the pitch but he has made just 13 starts in the Premier League this season.

According to The Express, his lack of appearances in the first XI has led to the Brazilian being considered available for transfer, especially given the funds that Chelsea could receive for his sale.

The 28-year-old has no shortage of admirers both in England and abroad, and former boss Jose Mourinho - now in charge of Manchester United - has allegedly made Willian one of his main targets ahead of the next campaign.

It is unclear whether Chelsea or Conte would want to sell to one of their main rivals, but they may be tempted should they receive an offer close to or in excess of the transfer fee they paid four years ago.

It has been claimed that Willian will consider his options once the season has finished.