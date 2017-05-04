Everton manager Ronald Koeman reveals that striker Arouna Kone will leave Goodison Park at the end of the season.

Kone joined the Toffees back in 2013 but he spent much of his early time at Goodison Park on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury.

The 33-year-old has managed to make score a total of eight goals in 60 appearances in all competitions, but he has fallen down the pecking order under Koeman.

The Ivorian was involved on a regular basis at the start of the campaign, but he has featured on just two occasions since the middle of September.

His last Premier League goal for Everton came back in November 2015.