Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is ruled out of the club's Premier League fixture against Manchester United with an ankle injury.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that midfielder Granit Xhaka will not feature against Manchester United this weekend.

Despite dividing opinion since his switch from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer, Xhaka has started 33 matches in all competitions this season but he will be missing at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

During the first half of the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, the Swiss international received a kick to his ankle and although he continued until the 65th minute, he has failed to shake off the problem in training this week.

At his pre-match press conference, Wenger also revealed that Lucas Perez would remain absent, despite returning to training over the past few days, but there was better news regarding Shkodran Mustafi.

The centre-back has been missing since April 10, but Wenger has hinted that he could be involved after taking part in "normal training".