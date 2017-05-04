Lille and France defender Sebastien Corchia is a summer transfer target for Arsenal, according to a report.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Lille defender Sebastien Corchia at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who has played over 300 matches in the top flight of French football, will see his contract with Lille expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

According to Goal.com, Corchia will seek pastures new this summer, which has attracted the attention of Arsenal, who will be in the market for new defenders in the upcoming transfer window.

Corchia, who made his France debut against Ivory Coast towards the end of 2016, started his professional career with Le Mans, before joining Lille from Sochaux in 2014.

This season, the full-back has scored once in 35 Ligue 1 appearances for his French club.