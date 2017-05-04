New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Arsenal target Lille's Sebastien Corchia

Lille's French defender Sebastien Corchia (L) vies with Troyes' French midfielder Quentin Othon during the French League Cup football match Lille vs Troyes on October 28, 2015 at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.
© Getty Images
Lille and France defender Sebastien Corchia is a summer transfer target for Arsenal, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Lille defender Sebastien Corchia at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who has played over 300 matches in the top flight of French football, will see his contract with Lille expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

According to Goal.com, Corchia will seek pastures new this summer, which has attracted the attention of Arsenal, who will be in the market for new defenders in the upcoming transfer window.

Corchia, who made his France debut against Ivory Coast towards the end of 2016, started his professional career with Le Mans, before joining Lille from Sochaux in 2014.

This season, the full-back has scored once in 35 Ligue 1 appearances for his French club.

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Read Next:
Arsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sebastien Corchia, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Agent: 'Olivier Giroud's future is tied to Arsene Wenger'
 Paul Merson answers questions during Gillette Soccer Saturday Live in Bournemouth on March 19, 2012
Paul Merson: 'Arsenal certain to beat Manchester United'
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Arsene Wenger keen on new Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain deal
Report: Arsenal target Sebastien CorchiaOzil: 'Offer from China was tempting'Wenger apologises for Ozil incidentXhaka to miss Manchester United clashRoma keen on signing Arsenal's Monreal?
London clubs interested in Nice midfielder?Report: Bayern open Alexis Sanchez talksLacazette only interested in CL footballArsenal eye Fornals as Cazorla replacement?Keown: 'Mesut Ozil has given up'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Lille News
Lille's French defender Sebastien Corchia (L) vies with Troyes' French midfielder Quentin Othon during the French League Cup football match Lille vs Troyes on October 28, 2015 at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.
Report: Arsenal target Lille's Sebastien Corchia
 Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Report: Crystal Palace eye Lille midfielder Soualiho Meite
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'
Guardiola: 'Bielsa best coach in the world'Lille confirm Marcelo Bielsa appointmentLille move for Michy Batshuayi?Hazard scored 'drunk hat-trick', claims ex-teammateMatip to face three-week suspension?
Saints seal club-record signing of BoufalBoufal set for Southampton medicalSouthampton 'agree fee for Boufal'Sofiane Boufal 'nears Saints switch'Report: Arsenal want Sidibe from Lille
> Lille Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 