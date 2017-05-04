A report claims that West Bromwich Albion want to sign Real Betis defender Cristiano Piccini at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old initially joined Betis on loan from Fiorentina in the summer of 2014, before making the move permanent at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

The former Italy Under-21 international has made 23 La Liga appearances for Betis this season, meanwhile, managing two goals and three assists for the Spanish outfit.

According to Sky Sports News, West Brom's scouting team have watched the full-back in recent weeks, and a favourable report has been returned to Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

It is understood that Betis value Piccini in the region of £9m.