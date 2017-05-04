New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: West Bromwich Albion want Real Betis full-back Cristiano Piccini

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that West Bromwich Albion want to sign Real Betis defender Cristiano Piccini at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis defender Cristiano Piccini.

The 24-year-old initially joined Betis on loan from Fiorentina in the summer of 2014, before making the move permanent at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

The former Italy Under-21 international has made 23 La Liga appearances for Betis this season, meanwhile, managing two goals and three assists for the Spanish outfit.

According to Sky Sports News, West Brom's scouting team have watched the full-back in recent weeks, and a favourable report has been returned to Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

It is understood that Betis value Piccini in the region of £9m.

Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Ceballos targeting long stay at Betis
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Piccini, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Report: West Bromwich Albion want Real Betis full-back Cristiano Piccini
 Kelechi Iheanacho scores with Jozo Simunovic in pursuit during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Report: Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic on radar of multiple teams in Europe
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Tony Pulis: 'Sean Dyche in Premier League's top three managers'
Pulis: 'Fletcher to get new West Brom deal'Pulis urges West Brom to be more clinicalResult: Vardy pounces to inflict another defeat on AlbionTeam News: Slimani on bench for LeicesterLive Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City - as it happened
Tony Pulis: 'Salomon Rondon needs a goal'West Brom closing in on Lincoln star Raggett?West Brom monitoring Reds defender Worrall?Fletcher 'not panicking' over contractFootball world pays tribute to Ehiogu
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Real Betis News
Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Report: West Bromwich Albion want Real Betis full-back Cristiano Piccini
 A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Liverpool 'to reignite Antonio Adan interest'
 Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Dani Ceballos targeting long stay at Real Betis
Dani Ceballos: 'Referee lacked bravery'Result: Real Madrid return to top of La LigaLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Betis - as it happenedZozulya loan spell cut short due to "Nazi" jibeSpanish duo keen on Sunderland winger?
Riza Durmisi 'open to Liverpool move'Liverpool to move for Real Betis keeper?Result: Betis, Barca share the points in SevilleTeam News: Betis coach hands debuts to Tosca, PardoLive Commentary: Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona - as it happened
> Real Betis Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 