Joshua King plays down Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Joshua King celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Middlesbrough on April 22, 2017
Bournemouth attacker Joshua King plays down speculation linking him with a summer switch to Tottenham Hotspur.
Bournemouth attacker Joshua King has said that he will remained focused on his side's final three fixtures after learning of speculation linking him with Tottenham Hotspur.

On Wednesday, it was claimed that Spurs were considering a summer offer for the Norwegian international, who has scored 12 goals in 16 Premier League fixtures during 2017.

However, while acknowledging that it is "nice to be recognised", the former Manchester United forward is keen to concentrate on ending the campaign in style with the Cherries.

The 25-year-old told Nettavisen: "This is the first time I've heard of this. I'm happy to be recognised, but I'm only focusing on the next three games."

Bournemouth were able to sign King on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers in 2015, but it has been suggested that he would cost in the region of £15m should Spurs wish to make an approach ahead of next season.

