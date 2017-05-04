A report claims that both Liverpool and Manchester City want to sign Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand this summer.

Manchester City and Liverpool are both reportedly interested in signing Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

It has recently been claimed that Bertrand is intent on leaving the Saints this summer, and has already told teammates that he will seek pastures new once the current season has been completed.

Man City and Liverpool are both in the market for a new left-back, and according to The Telegraph, Bertrand is on the wish-list of both clubs due to his experience in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old, who is a 12-time England international, joined Southampton from Chelsea in the summer of 2014, and has made more than 100 appearances for the Saints in all competitions.

Bertand has scored twice and provided four assists in 24 Premier League appearances this season.