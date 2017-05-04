New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ryan Bertrand keen on Southampton exit?

Ryan Bertrand in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand reportedly expects to leave St Mary's before the start of next season.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 12:23 UK

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has reportedly said that he expects to leave the club during the summer.

Since 2014, Bertrand has become a first-team regular at St Mary's after numerous loan spells during his mixed time with Chelsea.

He has also gone on to win 12 caps for England but with Southampton under-performing this season, it appears that the full-back is ready to move on to pastures new.

According to The Mirror, the 27-year-old has told teammates that he does not see himself being on the south coast for the next campaign.

It has been claimed that both former club Chelsea and Liverpool would be interested in signing Bertrand, with the two teams needing to strengthen on the left side of defence.

Bertrand has played 103 times in all competitions during a one-year loan spell and a two-year permanent stay with the Saints.

Gary Cahill celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
