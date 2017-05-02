Southampton manager Claude Puel's job is reportedly in danger after a number of senior players have become disillusioned with life under the Frenchman.

The Saints can finish no higher than eighth in the Premier League table this season, and speculation has grown that some of their key players could be tempted away from the club this summer.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Bertrand and Nathan Redmond have been linked with moves when the transfer window reopens, and the Daily Star claims that they are more likely to leave if Puel remains in charge.

The trio are among the players to have grown disillusioned with the Frenchman's style of management this season, and the report goes on to say that senior players at the club have voiced their concerns to director of football Les Reed.

The Southampton hierarchy are desperate to keep their key players this season and are understood to be willing to sack Puel if it increases their chances of doing that.

Puel's style of play is also thought to be a concern to the board, and only the club's passage to the EFL Cup final at Wembley, where they were unfortunate to lose to Manchester United, has kept him at the club this long.