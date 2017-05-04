Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says that leaving the club for China was "never an option", despite admitting that the lucrative offer was "tempting".

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has said that he plays football to "win titles" rather than for money.

Ozil's future is currently a hot topic for debate with the German international having less than 14 months remaining on his existing deal, and it is currently unclear whether he will commit his future to the Gunners.

It has been reported that he turned down a lucrative switch to China during the January transfer window but despite admitting that the offer was "tempting", he has stressed that he places more focus on "winning titles".

The 28-year-old told Goal.com: "Money never played a big role for me in football. I play football because I love it. Sure, you do not earn peanuts and the offer from China was tempting and interesting.

"But as I said: Money is not everything. I want to win titles and I have my goals I want to achieve. That is more important than money. That's why I said from the beginning, that China is not an option for me."

