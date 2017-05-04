New Transfer Talk header

Mesut Ozil: 'Offer from China was tempting'

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says that leaving the club for China was "never an option", despite admitting that the lucrative offer was "tempting".
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has said that he plays football to "win titles" rather than for money.

Ozil's future is currently a hot topic for debate with the German international having less than 14 months remaining on his existing deal, and it is currently unclear whether he will commit his future to the Gunners.

It has been reported that he turned down a lucrative switch to China during the January transfer window but despite admitting that the offer was "tempting", he has stressed that he places more focus on "winning titles".

The 28-year-old told Goal.com: "Money never played a big role for me in football. I play football because I love it. Sure, you do not earn peanuts and the offer from China was tempting and interesting.

"But as I said: Money is not everything. I want to win titles and I have my goals I want to achieve. That is more important than money. That's why I said from the beginning, that China is not an option for me."

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has criticised Ozil for the level of his recent performances.

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Wenger apologises for Ozil incident
