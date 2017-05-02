Martin Keown says that Arsenal "cannot afford" to keep "carrying" Mesut Ozil following his lacklustre performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

Martin Keown has criticised Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, claiming that he is no longer "giving everything to the cause".

The German World Cup winner was a disappearing figure during Sunday's North London derby, which Arsenal lost 2-0 at White Hart Lane.

Ozil has been accused numerous times of failing to influence during big games, and questions rage on over his future given that he is yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates.

"Arsenal are simply carrying Mesut Ozil and they cannot afford to do so," Keown wrote in the Daily Mail. "It is very clear that he is not giving everything to the cause.

"It looks as if Ozil has given up on his teammates. I don't know whether he is trying to sulk his way to a move. Who does he think he is kidding with his performances? He is supposed to be Arsenal's most influential player, their playmaker. Against Tottenham he was just jogging around the pitch."

Reports have claimed that the former Real Madrid star kicked a door in anger at White Hart Lane after being asked to take a drug test.