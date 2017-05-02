General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Martin Keown: 'Mesut Ozil has given up on Arsenal teammates'

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Martin Keown says that Arsenal "cannot afford" to keep "carrying" Mesut Ozil following his lacklustre performance against Tottenham Hotspur.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 11:39 UK

Martin Keown has criticised Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, claiming that he is no longer "giving everything to the cause".

The German World Cup winner was a disappearing figure during Sunday's North London derby, which Arsenal lost 2-0 at White Hart Lane.

Ozil has been accused numerous times of failing to influence during big games, and questions rage on over his future given that he is yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates.

"Arsenal are simply carrying Mesut Ozil and they cannot afford to do so," Keown wrote in the Daily Mail. "It is very clear that he is not giving everything to the cause.

"It looks as if Ozil has given up on his teammates. I don't know whether he is trying to sulk his way to a move. Who does he think he is kidding with his performances? He is supposed to be Arsenal's most influential player, their playmaker. Against Tottenham he was just jogging around the pitch."

Reports have claimed that the former Real Madrid star kicked a door in anger at White Hart Lane after being asked to take a drug test.

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Your Comments
Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Petr Cech: 'Arsenal's top-four hopes are all but over'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 