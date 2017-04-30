Apr 30, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Arsenal
Alli (55'), Kane (58' pen.)
Kane (72')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Paulista (70'), Giroud (73'), Monreal (76')

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil 'kicks door in anger at White Hart Lane over drug test'

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil reportedly kicks a door in anger at White Hart Lane after being asked to take a drug test.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 11:44 UK

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil reportedly showed his frustrations at having to take a drug test by kicking a door at White Hart Lane.

The German World Cup winner is believed to have been approached about taking the procedure after the final whistle of the Gunners' 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Ozil struggled for 90 minutes during the game as he failed to make an impact, and it seems as though the frustration boiled over when asked to take a drug test.

According to The Telegraph, the 28-year-old initially refused, but after being told that he could be fined as a result, Ozil kicked a door in anger before submitting.

It is believed that the former Real Madrid star, who is yet to sign a new contract at Arsenal, was unhappy at how regularly he is picked to undergo drug tests.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 