Arsenal star Mesut Ozil reportedly kicks a door in anger at White Hart Lane after being asked to take a drug test.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil reportedly showed his frustrations at having to take a drug test by kicking a door at White Hart Lane.

The German World Cup winner is believed to have been approached about taking the procedure after the final whistle of the Gunners' 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Ozil struggled for 90 minutes during the game as he failed to make an impact, and it seems as though the frustration boiled over when asked to take a drug test.

According to The Telegraph, the 28-year-old initially refused, but after being told that he could be fined as a result, Ozil kicked a door in anger before submitting.

It is believed that the former Real Madrid star, who is yet to sign a new contract at Arsenal, was unhappy at how regularly he is picked to undergo drug tests.