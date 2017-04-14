Mesut Ozil may be forced to back down from his contract standoff with Arsenal as he has reportedly not received many offers from elsewhere.

The German World Cup winner has been in talks with the North London outfit for months, but an agreement is yet to be reached, despite the club offering a reported £250,000-a-week wage.

The standoff has sparked rumours that the midfielder could be on his way out of the Emirates this summer, but according to the Daily Mail, the offers that he thought would flood in are nowhere to be seen.

The report claims that Fenerbahce have shown an interest, while clubs in the lucrative Chinese Super League have come calling, but Ozil has no intention of moving to the Far East.

The former Real Madrid star, who has scored 10 goals and registered nine assists in all competitions this season, will come to the end of his current contract in the summer of 2018.