Mesut Ozil forced to back down from contract standoff with Arsenal?

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Mesut Ozil may be forced to back down from his contract standoff with Arsenal as he has reportedly not received many offers from elsewhere.
Friday, April 14, 2017

Mesut Ozil has reportedly not received as many offers from other clubs as he expected, which means that he may have to ease his position in the contract dispute with Arsenal.

The German World Cup winner has been in talks with the North London outfit for months, but an agreement is yet to be reached, despite the club offering a reported £250,000-a-week wage.

The standoff has sparked rumours that the midfielder could be on his way out of the Emirates this summer, but according to the Daily Mail, the offers that he thought would flood in are nowhere to be seen.

The report claims that Fenerbahce have shown an interest, while clubs in the lucrative Chinese Super League have come calling, but Ozil has no intention of moving to the Far East.

The former Real Madrid star, who has scored 10 goals and registered nine assists in all competitions this season, will come to the end of his current contract in the summer of 2018.

Mesut Ozil looks relaxed on the bench during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
