Arsene Wenger keen on new Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain deal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reiterates that he wants Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to sign a new contract during the summer.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 09:56 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised the recent performances of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and has encouraged the midfielder to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has won the club's Player of the Month award for April, but speculation persists about his future with the midfielder having just under 14 months remaining on his existing deal.

Wenger has previously called for the 23-year-old to commit his future to the club and after commenting on his accolade, he reiterated that he wants the England international to sign fresh terms.

The Frenchman told reporters: "His performances have been convincing and positive. It looks like he makes a move forward. He has all the qualities to play well there. Hopefully it will give him confidence.

"Personally I think he has to commit his future to the club and I hope he will do so this summer."

Only 14 of Oxlade-Chamberlain's 27 appearances in the Premier League this season have come from the starting lineup.

Nacho Monreal of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
