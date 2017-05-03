Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, who has impressed for the Ligue 1 club this season.

Seri has emerged as an influential figure at the Ligue 1 side, who have mounted a title challenge in France this season and currently sit six points adrift of leaders AS Monaco.

However, it appears unlikely that they will be able to keep hold of the Ivorian with a number of high-profile sides said to be interested in his signature.

According to The Guardian, both North London clubs have joined Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the race to sign the player, who has been valued in the region of £20m.

Seri has contributed six goals and nine assists from his 31 league outings during this campaign, and he could be regarded as a key addition by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger who is considering wholesale changes at the Emirates Stadium.

Spurs are in less need of a goalscoring midfielder, but he could be seen as a strong alternative as Mauricio Pochettino looks to add more strength in depth.