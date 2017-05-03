New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur interested in Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri?

Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, who has impressed for the Ligue 1 club this season.
Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri has reportedly been identified as a summer transfer target by both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Seri has emerged as an influential figure at the Ligue 1 side, who have mounted a title challenge in France this season and currently sit six points adrift of leaders AS Monaco.

However, it appears unlikely that they will be able to keep hold of the Ivorian with a number of high-profile sides said to be interested in his signature.

According to The Guardian, both North London clubs have joined Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the race to sign the player, who has been valued in the region of £20m.

Seri has contributed six goals and nine assists from his 31 league outings during this campaign, and he could be regarded as a key addition by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger who is considering wholesale changes at the Emirates Stadium.

Spurs are in less need of a goalscoring midfielder, but he could be seen as a strong alternative as Mauricio Pochettino looks to add more strength in depth.

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Your Comments
