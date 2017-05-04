New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Malaga keeping tabs on West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian

West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Malaga are rumoured to be keeping tabs on West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian, whose contract at the London Stadium runs out at the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 21:03 UK

Malaga have expressed an interest in signing West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian, according to reports.

The 30-year-old lost his place in Slaven Bilic's first team in November, although he has returned to the fold in their last two Premier League games.

With his contract up at the end of season, Adrian is currently mulling over a two-year extension, but Marca believes that Malaga are ready to swoop should he decide to sever ties with the Hammers.

However, Michel's side could face competition for Adrian's signature, with Real Betis and Deportivo la Coruna also rumoured to be keen on the Spanish custodian.

Adrian signed for West Ham in 2013 on a free transfer after leaving Betis and has made 120 appearances for the East Londoners in all competitions.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham 'consider swoop for Cairns'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Adrian, Michel, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'I have nothing but praise for Tottenham Hotspur'
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Premier League trio 'monitor Hull City boss Marco Silva'
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'My West Ham United future is not important at this time'
Malaga to swoop for Hammers keeper Adrian?Preview: West Ham United vs. Tottenham HotspurWest Ham show interest in signing Cafu?Bilic's position at West Ham under threat?West Ham director to become Leeds CEO?
Kane looking to keep pressure on ChelseaBilic: Spurs "best team in the league"Bilic to hold injury talks with CarrollHammers: 'Payet loyalty payment above board'Bilic calls for positivity after goalless draw
> West Ham United Homepage
More Malaga News
Sports Mole logo
Report: Premier League trio monitor Sandro Ramirez
 West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Report: Malaga keeping tabs on West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal 'eye Pablo Fornals as Santi Cazorla replacement'
Southampton consider move for Malaga striker?Barca report Malaga president over "scum" commentLuis Enrique questions Neymar red cardResult: Barca miss chance to close gap with defeat at MalagaLive Commentary: Malaga 2-0 Barcelona - as it happened
Result: Atletico beat Malaga to go thirdLive Commentary: Malaga 0-2 Atletico Madrid - as it happenedCarlos Kameni: 'Racism still a problem'Michel replaces Romero as Malaga bossArsenal 'consider Pablo Fornals move'
> Malaga Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 