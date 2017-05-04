Malaga are rumoured to be keeping tabs on West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian, whose contract at the London Stadium runs out at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old lost his place in Slaven Bilic's first team in November, although he has returned to the fold in their last two Premier League games.

With his contract up at the end of season, Adrian is currently mulling over a two-year extension, but Marca believes that Malaga are ready to swoop should he decide to sever ties with the Hammers.

However, Michel's side could face competition for Adrian's signature, with Real Betis and Deportivo la Coruna also rumoured to be keen on the Spanish custodian.

Adrian signed for West Ham in 2013 on a free transfer after leaving Betis and has made 120 appearances for the East Londoners in all competitions.